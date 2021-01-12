Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Buys 665,601 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).

Shares of LON DKL traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.58 ($0.07). 908,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,233. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £25.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01.

About Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

