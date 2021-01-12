Insider Buying: Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) Insider Buys 665,601 Shares of Stock

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) (LON:DKL) insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 665,601 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £39,936.06 ($52,176.72).
Shares of LON DKL traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5.58 ($0.07). 908,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,233. Dekel Agri-Vision plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £25.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.01.
About Dekel Agri-Vision plc (DKL.L)
