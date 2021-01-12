Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires 3,006 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO.L) (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,975.94 ($3,888.08).

