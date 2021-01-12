Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ammar Al-Joundi bought 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,023. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$21.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

