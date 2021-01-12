Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells 320 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Puech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Tower alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Olivier Puech sold 28 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $6,257.72.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.91. 2,465,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.