Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $83,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PING stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 738,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $107,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.