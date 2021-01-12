Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 29,976 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 372,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,336. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

