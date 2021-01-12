Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 20,361,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

About Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.