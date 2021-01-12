Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $11.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.82. The company had a trading volume of 542,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.94. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

