Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. 1,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,743. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 105,049 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.