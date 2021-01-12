Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

