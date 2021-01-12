Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.