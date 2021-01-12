Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/8/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. 69,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,653. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Intellia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.