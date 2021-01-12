Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 197.4% in December

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,565. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
