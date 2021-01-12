Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 197.4% in December

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,565. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

