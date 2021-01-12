International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,551. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

