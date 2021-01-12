International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 6%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $18.98. 208,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 173,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in International Seaways by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Seaways by 525.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

