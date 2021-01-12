InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

