Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in December

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

IKTSY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

