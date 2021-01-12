Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.11 ($2.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on ISP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

