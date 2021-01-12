Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $813.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $778.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $709.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

