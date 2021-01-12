Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.00

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 42881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

