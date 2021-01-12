Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

