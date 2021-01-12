Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.65 and last traded at $59.44. 110,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 32,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

