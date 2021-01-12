Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,011.6% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.