Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.62

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.62 and last traded at $88.46, with a volume of 2565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.