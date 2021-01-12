Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

