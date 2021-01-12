Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

