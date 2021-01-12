Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $156.25 and last traded at $159.13. 41,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 53,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

