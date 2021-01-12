Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,459,000.

PHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

