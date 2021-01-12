Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 344.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

PIN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.