Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 19,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco India ETF stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 29.32% of Invesco India ETF worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

