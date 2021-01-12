Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.88. 57,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 15,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

