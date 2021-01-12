Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) (LON:IVPB) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.20 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($2.00). Approximately 4,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.67.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (IVPB.L) Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

