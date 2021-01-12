Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,755 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.