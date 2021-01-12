Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stake Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 660,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,261. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

