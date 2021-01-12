Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.73

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.73 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.