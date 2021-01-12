Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.73

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.73 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

