Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 122,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of GTO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

