Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

1/8/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

1/7/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

1/6/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

12/1/2020 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $48.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $24,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.