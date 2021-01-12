Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

1/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in six months' time. The company has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. It took restructuring measures to reduce expenses. We remain positive about its steady capital position and solvency level. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers the company. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, events, and closure of non-essential retail stores remain a concern.”

1/4/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $44.00.

12/18/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

11/30/2020 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.