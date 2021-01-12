Investors Buy Large Volume of Vipshop Put Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,820 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,302% compared to the typical daily volume of 629 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,300.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

