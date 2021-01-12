Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IINX opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

