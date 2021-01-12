Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IINX opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
