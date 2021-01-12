IOTA Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $45.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060015 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

