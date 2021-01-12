IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.96 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $64.65 million and $4.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

