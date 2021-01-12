iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Trading 0.7% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 7 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

