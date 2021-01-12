iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 411,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.