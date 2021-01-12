iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 411,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.