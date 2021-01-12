IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,519. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 207.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

