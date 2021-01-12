IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

IQV traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,519. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in IQVIA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

