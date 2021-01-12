IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.49. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 91,039 shares traded.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

