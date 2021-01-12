iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.98

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 4013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,861,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.