iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a growth of 603.8% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

